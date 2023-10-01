Advertise With Us
Last Call For Rain before Dry Air Dominates

Cold Front Brings Storms
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday is the last chance this week for much needed rain across the Suncoast. A cold front is moving through the Suncoast bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon. However, most of the rain will develop later in the day. Expect highs in the upper 80s on Sunday, with dewpoints remaining in the mid 70s. It will feel a bit humid with a heat index reaching the upper 90s. High pressure will move in behind the front bringing sunny skies and breezy conditions to the start of the work week.

Behind the cold front, winds will kick up Sunday evening as dry air takes over. Boaters can expect hit and miss coastal storms on Sunday afternoon, and winds becoming breezier as the day progesses. Winds will come from the northeast between ten and 15 mph, and kick up to 15 to 20 mph.

Monday and Tuesday will have beautiful sunny skies and breezy conditions. Expect northeast winds bewteen 15 and 20 knots with gusts reaching 25 knots the first few days of the work week. Seas will be between two and three feet with a moderate chop to choppy conditions by Tuesday. Boaters should stay alert for small craft advisories due to windier conditions.

There are no new disturbances in the tropics. Tropical Storm Philippe and Rina are both expected to turn north in the mid-Atlantic and should not threaten the United States.

