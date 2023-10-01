Get ready for several dry days (after Sunday)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain was heavy inland to end September, but missing from action near the coast. North Port received 2″ to 3″, and Lakewood Ranch 1/2″ to 1″, but SRQ received no rain. That brings our 2023 rain shortfall to -20.01″ at SRQ. Sunday we still have lots of tropical moisture in the atmosphere which means we have potential for showers and storms one last time as a cold front drops south across Florida. By Monday, that front is down around the Florida Keys. That means drier air moves in with dew points dropping to the 60s to start the week with a more pleasant feel. It also means several days of dry weather across the state. We’re tracking a second front that could move through next weekend, bringing another round of drier air.

SRQ (Station)

Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina continue spinning in the Atlantic. There are no new storms to point to for the next seven days, which means no storms in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico at this time.

Tropics (Station)

