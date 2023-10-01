Bradenton Marauders invites season ticket holders to the diamond

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Bradenton Marauders front office, for the past eight years the team has given the community of season ticket holders a special opportunity. People get to take part in batting practice on the pro baseball field at Lecom Park.

“We’re able to offer some of our fans, our season ticket holders, some of our loyalists’ supporters to come out end of season,” said Craig Warzecha, Marauders General Manager. “It’s a nice tradition that we have here at the ball part to come out and offer a great experience to take batting practice on the field, so pretty cool event.”

Warzecha explained the opportunity attract a great deal of visitors and fans.

”Some people do it every year and they come enjoy it and some years we have new people and it’s their first time coming out and having the opportunity to take batting practice on a major league field,” said Warzecha.

The team has played games in Bradenton since 2010. The Bradenton Marauders are the Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball organization.

