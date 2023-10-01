Bayfront Park addresses parking shortages

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether it be the pickleball courts, great views of the water, or the playground for the kids, Bayfront Park on Longboat Key has become a popular spot for people of all ages and interests.

“I brought my son out here and I told him we will come out here and hit some tennis balls. He plays basketball at IMG and I have been trying to get him into tennis. This is where we will come and have some family time,” said Johnny, who moved to the Suncoast from West Palm Beach two months ago.

Bayfront Park has quickly established itself as one of his family’s go-to spots.

“It’s beautiful, it’s serene, it’s nice and clean. This is our 4th time here and it has been so beautiful out here. We can here the ocean. It’s a beautiful place to be,” said Johnny.

But with all the amenities the park has to offer, parking has become an issue at times.

“It’s an annual peak season problem, and peak season at the park being January through March,” said Longboat Key’s public works director Isaac Brownman.

Brownman explained that the town has been working throughout the year to address occasional parking shortages caused by an increase in pickleball players, paired with morning fitness classes and beachgoers all competing for limited parking spots.

The city added 14 more spaces this year to accommodate the additional traffic.

“We’re suspecting, now we could be incorrect, that the increase of parking by 23% on site is going to manage that,” said Brownman.

He adds they will be watching to see if more spots are necessary and come back to the town manager with another plan if needed.

One of those plans they are currently working on is creating an overflow lot right by the Frontier Communications building, which would add 10 to 14 more spaces.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.