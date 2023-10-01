Advertise With Us
Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month waves adoption fees

MCAW is one of 39 animal shelters in the US that are participating in the ‘National Playgroup Rockstars’ event.(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are approximately 98 adoptable dogs at just one Manatee County Animal Welfare shelter location alone, waiting to be adopted. ‘Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month’ gives residents the opportunity to take one of these loveable pups home, free of charge.

Adoption fees are being waived through October for all dogs through MCAW, according to a Manatee County Government release.

‘National Playgroup Rockstars’ is an adoption event designed to find loving homes for dogs while showing the importance of playgroups. This allows pet parents to see how adoptable dogs act in a group, making sure they would work well with their animal or animals at home.

MCAW is one of 39 animal shelters in the US that are participating in this event, held at the Palmetto Adoption Center at 305 25th Street West. The event will be held on Sat., October 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information on ‘National Playgroup Rockstars’, check out the event Facebook page

To view all adoptable pets that are available through Manatee County Animal Welfare, visit the Manatee County Government website. All adoptions include microchip, spay/neuter and rabies certificates, according to the release.

