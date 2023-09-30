Scattered storms possible this weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be some tropical moisture still hanging around this weekend with some drier air in the wings just to our north. We also have a weak frontal system near which will bring a good chance for some scattered storms mainly during the late afternoon and early evening on Saturday. The rain chance is at 50%. Most of the storms will be inland with some of the them building back toward the coast during the early evening. The high will be in the upper 80s to near 90 and a heat index near 100º during the early afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph with a west coast sea breeze developing later in the day.

Sunday the rain chance drops to 40% for a few scattered storms otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected with a high near 90.

Monday a frontal system will move in and bring in some slightly drier air to start the work week. The high on Monday will reach into the mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s inland.

Chance for late day storms over the weeknd (WWSB)

This drier air will stick around through Wednesday with the rain chance only at 20% under mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. With the lower humidity it won’t feel as hot as it has been.

In the tropics we continue to watch to storms in the central Atlantic. Philippe and Rina are expected to eventually move northward and stay away from any land areas, however Philippe will could get very close to the NE Islands in the Caribbean. Elsewhere things are quiet for now.

