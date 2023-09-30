Advertise With Us
Sarasota County announces Osprey/Gulf Gate community cleanup

Sarasota County hosting a free community cleanup Sat., October 7.
Sarasota County hosting a free community cleanup Sat., October 7.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government will offer a cleanup for the Osprey/ Gulf Gate community that will allow residents to dispose of household items, appliances and more.

The free cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, Sat., Oct. 7. according to a Sarasota County Government X post.

Dumpsters for residents to dispose of items will be opposite of the Gulf Gate Library on 7112 Curtiss Ave.

Electronics, hazardous waste, such as paint, oil and gas, appliances and computers will not be accepted. These materials may be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Information and resources will be available through county programs. Neighborhood Services staff will also be on-site to help answer any questions.

