The Renaissance Preschool keeps 90% of students after funding is restored

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday Sept. 12, Sarasota County Commissioners defunded nearly a dozen non-profits in the county.

Following a meeting this past Tuesday, commission chair Ron Cutsinger explained there was a mistake with scoring and immediately restored funding for six non-profits including The Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota. Others, like the Early Learning Coalition required a discussion and a vote by commissioners.

Director of outreach for the ELC, Ana McClendon. said it was a relief to have commissioners restore their funding.

90% of students at the Renaissance Preschool receive assistance from the ELC. Director Sara Snow explained she is beyond grateful to have the funding back.

“Normally what happens is that conversation comes from me. You know, myself and the ELC Director, that the funding is going to disappear and you have thirty to sixty days to figure out another plan,” said Snow.

McClendon explained it’s not easy for the families they help to figure out another plan.

“It is a drastic change of lifestyle and change of circumstance. These families were already working families living on the brink. That means, that one bill that comes their way, the roof is leaking, the car won’t start, a medical bill comes through, they’re done,” said McClendon.

Snow said she understands the struggle these families face from being a single mother raising her daughter. She said these families have a weight lifted off their shoulders thanks to the Sarasota County Commissioners.

“Every single, single mom or dad, low-income family, those families that are just on the boarder, thank you. Its hopeful. It gives me hope that the commissioners are listening. So maybe if they don’t have firsthand experience and they maybe aren’t really relating, they’re listening,” said Snow.

McClendon explained if the funding had not been restored, 250 children would be impacted.

