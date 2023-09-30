Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

The Renaissance Preschool keeps 90% of students after funding is restored

The Renaissance Preschool.
The Renaissance Preschool.(Michaela Redmond)
By Michaela Redmond
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday Sept. 12, Sarasota County Commissioners defunded nearly a dozen non-profits in the county.

Following a meeting this past Tuesday, commission chair Ron Cutsinger explained there was a mistake with scoring and immediately restored funding for six non-profits including The Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota. Others, like the Early Learning Coalition required a discussion and a vote by commissioners.

Director of outreach for the ELC, Ana McClendon. said it was a relief to have commissioners restore their funding.

90% of students at the Renaissance Preschool receive assistance from the ELC. Director Sara Snow explained she is beyond grateful to have the funding back.

“Normally what happens is that conversation comes from me. You know, myself and the ELC Director, that the funding is going to disappear and you have thirty to sixty days to figure out another plan,” said Snow.

McClendon explained it’s not easy for the families they help to figure out another plan.

“It is a drastic change of lifestyle and change of circumstance. These families were already working families living on the brink. That means, that one bill that comes their way, the roof is leaking, the car won’t start, a medical bill comes through, they’re done,” said McClendon.

Snow said she understands the struggle these families face from being a single mother raising her daughter. She said these families have a weight lifted off their shoulders thanks to the Sarasota County Commissioners.

“Every single, single mom or dad, low-income family, those families that are just on the boarder, thank you. Its hopeful. It gives me hope that the commissioners are listening. So maybe if they don’t have firsthand experience and they maybe aren’t really relating, they’re listening,” said Snow.

McClendon explained if the funding had not been restored, 250 children would be impacted.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Tallevast Road & US 301 crash.
Two dead in seven-car crash on US 301
Polk County deputies said 219 arrests were made.
School coach, Disney employees among those arrested in human trafficking sting
Crash on I-75 NB near Linger Lodge Road
First Alert Traffic: NB 75 backup due to crash near Linger Lodge Rd

Latest News

A sign posted at Casperson Beach in Venice says the water has high bacteria levels and swimming...
‘No swim’ advisory lifted at Casperson Beach in Venice
BPD Captain retires.
Bradenton Police Department Captain Bill Knight retires after years of service
Inside the Port Charlotte home that can't be used by it's family due to damage from Hurricane...
Port Charlotte family living out of RV since Hurricane Ian
Tallevast Road & US 301 crash.
Two dead in seven-car crash on US 301