Port Charlotte family living out of RV since Hurricane Ian

Inside the Port Charlotte home that can't be used by it's family due to damage from Hurricane...
Inside the Port Charlotte home that can't be used by it's family due to damage from Hurricane Ian.(Rob Wells)
By ABC7 Staff and Rob Wells
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) -Jacqui Clarke-Naklen and her family have always been close, but this past year has tested that bond.

For the last year, Jacqui, her husband, adult daughter and grandson have been living in a forty-foot RV parked in the driveway of her Port Charlotte home severely damaged by Hurricane Ian.

“Somehow, even though we’re in tight quarters, we’ve learned how to move without bumping into each other, you’d be surprised at how you learn, and adapt,” said Clarke-Naklen.

She said the damage was so severe post Ian, that it was unsafe to stay inside the residence she’s lived in for nearly 30 years.

Repairs started soon after the massive storm, but in January, Clarke-Naklen’s insurance company went out of business, leaving her without the needed funds to continue extensive work inside, and around the property.

She said her family, who own the RV, had it shipped from Massachusetts to Florida to help when they heard the family needed temporary shelter.

“We’re thankful that we have our faith that can keep us going, and our friends that can help us get through” said Clarke-Naklen.

She said she’ll continue to fight to get money from her old insurance carrier, while shopping for a new one. The family hopes to be back in their home in six months.

