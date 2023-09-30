Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

No swim Advisory lifted at Casperson Beach in Venice

A sign posted at Casperson Beach in Venice says the water has high bacteria levels and swimming...
A sign posted at Casperson Beach in Venice says the water has high bacteria levels and swimming is not recommended.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County conducts testing on the water at local beaches once a week.

On Thursday, the department found high levels of bacteria in the waters of Siesta Key Beach and Casperson Beach. The bacteria they found is that of fecal pollution, which can come from storm water runoff, pets or wildlife and even human sewage.

The department issued a ‘no swim advisory’ for the two beaches. Since then, the advisory at Siesta Key Beach was lifted first on Friday, and it was lifted today at Casperson Beach in Venice.

We spoke with beach goers in Venice when the advisory was still in effect, they were shocked to hear about the bacteria.

“I had no idea about a ‘no swim advisory,” said Nic, who came to the beach with his daughter, from St. Pete.

Casperson Beach was flooded with guests, with many swimming in the water during the advisory.

Despite the posted signs that read, ‘swimming is not recommended,’ most beach goers said they weren’t worried.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Tallevast Road & US 301 crash.
First Alert Traffic: One dead in seven-car crash on US 301
Polk County deputies said 219 arrests were made.
School coach, Disney employees among those arrested in human trafficking sting
Crash on I-75 NB near Linger Lodge Road
First Alert Traffic: NB 75 backup due to crash near Linger Lodge Rd

Latest News

Inside the Port Charlotte home that can't be used by it's family due to damage from Hurricane...
Port Charlotte family living out of RV since Hurricane Ian
Tallevast Road & US 301 crash.
First Alert Traffic: One dead in seven-car crash on US 301
Friday night football highlights
Flushings of the Suncoast
Discovering the Flushings of the Suncoast