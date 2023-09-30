No swim Advisory lifted at Casperson Beach in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County conducts testing on the water at local beaches once a week.

On Thursday, the department found high levels of bacteria in the waters of Siesta Key Beach and Casperson Beach. The bacteria they found is that of fecal pollution, which can come from storm water runoff, pets or wildlife and even human sewage.

The department issued a ‘no swim advisory’ for the two beaches. Since then, the advisory at Siesta Key Beach was lifted first on Friday, and it was lifted today at Casperson Beach in Venice.

We spoke with beach goers in Venice when the advisory was still in effect, they were shocked to hear about the bacteria.

“I had no idea about a ‘no swim advisory,” said Nic, who came to the beach with his daughter, from St. Pete.

Casperson Beach was flooded with guests, with many swimming in the water during the advisory.

Despite the posted signs that read, ‘swimming is not recommended,’ most beach goers said they weren’t worried.

