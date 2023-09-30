Last Call for Rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a disappointing week for rain. Even with lots of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, very few showers developed. At SRQ, 0.01″ fell on Wednesday. Saturday morning, last day of September, we are almost 20 inches (19.88″) below normal rain for the year. We still have the moisture in the atmosphere this weekend. And with a cold front slowly dropping south across Florida, we still have a chance for scattered thunderstorms. But this is “Last Call” for thunderstorms for many days. A drier weather pattern starts Monday.

Rain (Station)

The tropics are somewhat active. There are two weak tropical storms in the Atlantic. But there are no new storms to point to, and no threats at all for the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico at this time. Only 61 days left in Hurricane Season.

Tropical (Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.