Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Last Call for Rain

graphic
graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a disappointing week for rain. Even with lots of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, very few showers developed. At SRQ, 0.01″ fell on Wednesday. Saturday morning, last day of September, we are almost 20 inches (19.88″) below normal rain for the year. We still have the moisture in the atmosphere this weekend. And with a cold front slowly dropping south across Florida, we still have a chance for scattered thunderstorms. But this is “Last Call” for thunderstorms for many days. A drier weather pattern starts Monday.

Rain
Rain(Station)

The tropics are somewhat active. There are two weak tropical storms in the Atlantic. But there are no new storms to point to, and no threats at all for the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico at this time. Only 61 days left in Hurricane Season.

Tropical
Tropical(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Polk County deputies said 219 arrests were made.
School coach, Disney employees among those arrested in human trafficking sting
Crash on I-75 NB near Linger Lodge Road
First Alert Traffic: NB 75 backup due to crash near Linger Lodge Rd
No-swim advisory lifted for Siesta Key Beach, still in place for Casperson Beach

Latest News

Recent shower near Lakewood Ranch with Sandhill Cranes enjoying the rainbow. Photo from Gordon...
Scattered storms possible this weekend
Gilbert Procyk
Missing endangered adult found
Crash on I-75 NB near Linger Lodge Road
First Alert Traffic: NB 75 backup due to crash near Linger Lodge Rd
Floodwaters damage home of Hidden River woman.
Hidden River woman still recovering from Hurricane Ian