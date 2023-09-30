Advertise With Us
Bradenton Police Department Captain Bill Knight retires after years of service

BPD Captain retires.
BPD Captain retires.(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Congratulations are due to Bradenton Police Department Captain Bill Knight, after 22 years of service, he has retired.

Captain Knight has served the Suncoast community in many areas of the police department, including as a detective, SWAT Commander & Honor Guard Commander and Narcotics Unit sergeant, among other roles, according to BPD’s X post.

