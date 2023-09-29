Advertise With Us
Summer like pattern continues on Friday

Two named storms in the Atlantic
Two named storms in the south central Atlantic. Phillippe and Rina set to dance out in the Atlantic
Two named storms in the south central Atlantic. Phillippe and Rina set to dance out in the Atlantic(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see a little better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms closer to the coast on Friday due to a wind out of the NE throughout the morning. This will collide with the sea breeze and we should see those storms develop inland and push back toward the beaches later in the day.

We will mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy conditions through the day on Friday with a 60% chance for those late day storms. The high will warm into the upper 80s with is average for this time of year. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph.

Expect to see more of the same on Saturday with a good chance for mainly late day storms.

Sunday we will still see a few late day storms but most of the day should be rain free with mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances going down next week as some drier air moves in
Rain chances going down next week as some drier air moves in(WWSB)

Monday a weak frontal boundary will move through and bring in some drier air and slightly cooler temperatures to start the work week. It will stay that way through Wednesday.

The tropics remain busy out in the Atlantic with tropical storm Rita forming on Thursday. So now we have Phillippe and Rita in the south central Atlantic within 400 miles of each other. It looks like they will not impact any land for the next 5 days as the slowly move eventually around the periphery of a high pressure system located to the northeast of the storms. Elsewhere there is nothing else brewing. The season officially ends Nov. 30th.

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
