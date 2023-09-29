Advertise With Us
St Armands Circle Art Festival happening this weekend

St. Armands Circle Art Festival.
St. Armands Circle Art Festival.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s time again for the St. Armands Circle Art Festival with Craft Marketplace.

The festival kicked off Friday and will run through until Oct. 1 . The festival will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. daily.

The event offers art from a broad spectrum of mediums including sculpture, photography, glass, paintings, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media, and other artisan delights. In addition to fine art, the festival will feature a craft marketplace with practical, affordable and functional art. Howard Alan Events offers patrons the opportunity to personally meet with the artists and craft artisans, commission work, and learn what inspires their work.

It’s free an open to the public! Visit www.artfestival.com to learn more.

