Solid Waste route changes to take effect Oct. 1

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Oct. 1, Solid Waste will implement changes to collection routes in North Port.

Collection in Wellen Park, which currently takes place entirely on Monday, will now be spread out over the week. All neighborhoods in Wellen Park still have one collection day per week, but some of those neighborhoods will see their collection day change.

Lakeside Plantation and other neighborhoods east of Toledo Blade Blvd., which currently have a collection day on Wednesday, will be collected on Tuesdays.

Some of the North Port Estates neighborhoods is shifting from a Tuesday collection to a Thursday collection.

An interactive map is available for residents to find out of their area is effected. Visit NorthPortFL.gov/SolidWaste for details.

