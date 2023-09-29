Sarasota County man convicted of sexual battery of a child

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County man has been convicted of two counts of sexual battery upon a child less than 12 years of age.

Richard Cratis Carter was convicted after jury trial of crimes committed between May and November of 2003. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

The trial was held at the Sarasota County Courthouse on Sept. 18, 2023 through Sept. 20, 2023 before Circuit Court Judge Donna Padar.

The state attorneys office said that Carter used his authority and position of trust in the victim’s life to begin grooming her by providing her with alcohol and showing her pornography when she was only ten years old.

The abuse occurred in multiple jurisdictions between 2000 and 2003, culminating with numerous sexual acts in Sarasota County. The defendant was removed from the victim’s life in November of 2003 when he was arrested and federally indicted for Possession of Child Pornography

The defendant served an eight-year prison sentence for Possession of Child Pornography. After being out of her life for fifteen years, the defendant reached back out to the victim in 2018, offering to make her a beneficiary on his life insurance policy. It was at that point that the victim decided to alert authorities about the sexual abuse.

There is no word on a sentence at this time.

