Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota County man convicted of sexual battery of a child

Richard Carter
Richard Carter(State Attorney's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County man has been convicted of two counts of sexual battery upon a child less than 12 years of age.

Richard Cratis Carter was convicted after jury trial of crimes committed between May and November of 2003. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

The trial was held at the Sarasota County Courthouse on Sept. 18, 2023 through Sept. 20, 2023 before Circuit Court Judge Donna Padar.

The state attorneys office said that Carter used his authority and position of trust in the victim’s life to begin grooming her by providing her with alcohol and showing her pornography when she was only ten years old.

The abuse occurred in multiple jurisdictions between 2000 and 2003, culminating with numerous sexual acts in Sarasota County. The defendant was removed from the victim’s life in November of 2003 when he was arrested and federally indicted for Possession of Child Pornography

The defendant served an eight-year prison sentence for Possession of Child Pornography. After being out of her life for fifteen years, the defendant reached back out to the victim in 2018, offering to make her a beneficiary on his life insurance policy. It was at that point that the victim decided to alert authorities about the sexual abuse.

There is no word on a sentence at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game
Polk County deputies said 219 arrests were made.
School coach, Disney employees among those arrested in human trafficking sting
Beau Christensen
Former Suncoast high school football player loses battle with cancer
Gregory Bernard Williams
MCSO detectives want to speak to man in connection with 2001 cold case
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike

Latest News

Idalia causing flooding near Sarasota's Bayfront
FEMA to provide free legal help in the aftermath of Idalia
No-swim advisory issued for Siesta Key Beach and Casperson Beach
Healthcare
Florida Healthy Kids to provide relief to parents after Idalia
After hearing a lot of public comment from anglers and conservationists, The Florida Fish and...
FWC introduces online course for new fishing pier regulations