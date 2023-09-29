Residents divided over potential Bradenton roundabout plan

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents living in the neighborhoods of Country Club and Country Club East in Bradenton are divided over the county’s plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of Lorraine Road and Players Drive.

David Goldheim says he likes the idea of a roundabout, saying it will help create an even flow of traffic along a busy stretch of Lorraine Road.

“Squealing breaks coming to a stop, starting up again, noisy engines, exhaust pollution, all of which is creating a problem,” he says.

But Doug, who is a resident of Country Club East, disagrees, saying “It’s going to be backing up to Lorraine so badly.”

The concern over backups is not something everyone thinks has much merit though.

“I’ve lived here for nine years and I have never seen it. But I have heard they do happen from time to time,” says David Wiegand, who is another CCE resident.

He says the backups at the community’s gate are caused by broken down vehicles and trucks that are too tall trying to go under the overhang.

“These backups would occur whether there’s a roundabout in place or a traffic light in place,” says Wiegand.

The advocates for the roundabout say safety is the number one priority, and argue data shows roundabouts are a much safer option for intersections than lights and stop signs. Wiegand cited a study done by the “Transportation Research Board” that looked at 55 intersections that were converted into roundabouts. The results showed a yearly crash reduction of 35% following the conversion.

Manatee County staff says they anticipate commissioners will want to have additional discussions on this intersection during one of the upcoming meetings in October.

