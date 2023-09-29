New Sarasota High School football coach building team into winners

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Josh Phillips is in his first year as the new head football coach of the Sarasota High School Sailors.

Phillips says he can see a progression of movement in the right direction from the players on his football team. He told ABC7′s James Hill he’s challenging his student-athletes to get better everyday.

“You go back after the game, and you watch film and you say what can I do better? You don’t point the finger at anyone else even though on any given play multiple guys people can make mistakes, but you look at yourself and you say what can I do better?” says Coach Phillips.

Phillips played college football for Yale University, went on to the NFL playing defensive back for the Houston Texans, and he’s spent time right here on the Suncoast as a defensive coordinator for the Manatee High School Hurricanes.

Now, he’s working on restoring the program at Sarasota High School to help the current generation of Sailors set goals and achieve their dreams.

“I see all the work that it took to get there. Now I didn’t have a ten-year NFL career, I wasn’t an all pro, there’s definitely guys that have way more successful NFL careers and stories than mine, but I know it was against the odds for me to make it,” says Coach Phillips.

Sarasota High School Athletic Director Shane Ahles knows a winner when he sees one in the new SHS Coach.

“Coach Josh Phillips is doing a tremendous job. In his first year Coach Phillips has overcome adversity, led with integrity and outstanding character, and transformed the infrastructure of the Sarasota High School Football program,” says Ahles.

Coach Phillips will be guiding his Sarasota Sailors into their next game on Friday, Sept. 29. This is our ABC7 Sports Friday Night Game Night Game of the week for week six.

