Hidden River woman still recovering from Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Susan Kucia’s long road to recovery continues in Eastern Sarasota County a year after Hurricane Ian.

Floodwaters from the Myakka River rushed onto her property and into her home, causing extensive damage. Susan, 12 horses and nine dogs had to be rescued from the home. She lost all of her belongings.

The walls of her home have been done and most of the floors are finished as well, but there’s still a lot more work before she can move back into her home.

Susan has been staying in a trailer on her property since December with other family members and her dogs. It’s a trailer she says she had to pay for herself because she was told by FEMA they didn’t have any available for her.

Susan says she is grateful for the help from the community. Her GoFundMe page is still active. Click here to donate.

If all goes according to plan, Susan says she hopes to be back in her home by early January.

