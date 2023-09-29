Heist gone wrong at urgent care in Gainesville ends with arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A heist at an urgent care clinic in Gainesville resulted in a comedy of errors after a man repelled from the ceiling wielding a butcher knife.

Just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, Gainesville Police Department officers say a man later identified as Ted Stiemann, 36, pried open a vent on the roof of the Care Spot on Southwest Archer Road.

He rappelled down to a beam and then tried to climb down a decorative piece of plastic that fell from the roof. Stiemann fell about 15 feet, bringing ceiling tiles down with him.

Inside the urgent care, he ripped multiple locked cabinet doors off their hinges, hammered the lock off a storage room door, and caused other damage estimated at about $10,000.

TRENDING: Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

An employee of the business walked in the backdoor and saw Stiemann with a wheelchair loaded up with items attempting to leave. He was holding a butcher knife in one hand and a laptop in the other.

When the employee confronted him, he put the knife down, abandoned the wheelchair, and ran off. He was only able to steal a set of keys and $192.00 in petit cash from the till.

Just minutes later, officers spotted Stiemann, who matched the description given by the employee, near an abandoned building on Archer Road. Now, he was wearing a cast on his wrist and using a cane to walk.

According to the arrest report, Stiemann tried to give officers a fake name and claimed to have a twin. He was found with the stolen items and taken into custody. He claims that his injuries were due to being beaten up, but officers suspect they were caused by the fall inside the urgent care.

TRENDING: 16-year-old dies after being struck by lightning in Putnam County

He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of armed burglary, larceny, property damage, and giving a false name to law enforcement.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.