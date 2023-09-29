First Alert Weather: Sunshine mixed with late day showers remain in the forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest drought index has expanded the drought conditions across the Suncoast. Rainfall is needed, as the year-to-date rainfall deficit is now 19.6 inches. Todays forecast continues to favor late afternoon showers.

Winds have shifted to the northeast which should help to keep the afternoon sea breeze close to our coast in the afternoon. By doing so, our rain chances will stay elevated today with the best chance for showers just inland of the coast and late in the afternoon. Most of the day will feature a sun and cloud mix with a sticky afternoon. Highs will be close to 90 and “feels like” temperatures about 101.

The first showers will pop up close to the coast in the 2 to 4 pm time window, then drift close to the interstate and increase in number around 5 pm. In the early evening the storms will drift back towards the Gulf waters and die out.

This pattern will repeat on Saturday and Sunday with a 40% to 70% chance for rain from coast to inland locations. The rain chances will diminish next week as dry air moves into the forecast.

