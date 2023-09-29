Advertise With Us
FEMA to provide free legal help in the aftermath of Idalia

Idalia causing flooding near Sarasota's Bayfront
Idalia causing flooding near Sarasota's Bayfront(Cynthia McLaughlin | SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -– A free legal help hotline is now available to eligible individuals affected by Hurricane Idalia in Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee or Taylor counties.

The hotline is available to connect those who are unable to afford an attorney to free legal services for storm related issues. Survivors may call the toll-free legal services hotline anytime and leave a message for a callback at (866) 550-2929.

Issues included in the free hotline are:

  • Securing FEMA and other government benefits available to disaster survivors
  • Home repair contracts and property insurance claims
  • Replacement of wills and other important legal documents lost or destroyed in the disaster
  • Consumer protection issues such as price-gouging and avoiding contractor scams in the rebuilding process
  • Counseling on landlord or tenant problems, or threats of foreclosure
  • Disability-related access to federal, state, and local disaster programs

The Disaster Legal Services (DLS) program works with state and local partners to provide free legal help for low-income disaster survivors. The service is a partnership between the American Bar Association Young Lawyers DivisionFEMA and The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division. DLS attorneys are not FEMA employees.

