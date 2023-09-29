Deputies need assistance locating missing endangered adult

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies need assistance locating 67-year-old Gilbert Procyk.

Gilbert was last seen walking at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday near 3300 14th St. W., Bradenton.

He is 6 foot and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt, blue pants, a black cowboy hat, blue letterman style jacket and has a gray mustache.

Officials say he suffers from memory loss.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

