Coast Guard suspends investigation into SeaPort Manatee oil spill

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A United States Coast Guard investigation has been unable to pinpoint the source of an oil spill that occurred last month at SeaPort Manatee.

The spill occurred around Aug. 31 when port officials noticed discolored water. SeaPort Manatee officials called in the Coast Guard to help clean up the spill. None of the samples collected for type-testing at the port matched the oil found in the inner harbor and the Coast Guard has subsequently suspended its investigation after it was unable to determine the source.

“On behalf of the Manatee County Port Authority, I wish to express my appreciation to the U.S. Coast Guard for its tireless efforts in cleaning up and investigating the recent event at the port,” said James Satcher, chairman of the Manatee County Port Authority. “While it is disappointing that the investigation could not pinpoint the origin of the material, we are reassured in our proactive response efforts and pleased to learn that it was not identified as coming from a Seaport Manatee-related source.”

The U.S. Coast Guard immediately deployed a boom and initiated its clean-up process. Officials with the port said that the immediate response has resulted in the complete removal of the material at the port. An endangered species analysis of the area conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that no fish or wildlife had been affected.

