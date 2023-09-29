Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

After Hurricane Ian caused damage, Detwiler’s reopens

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One year after Hurricane Ian caused damage at Detwiler’s Farm Market, the Suncoast grocer has reopened its original store on Palmer Blvd.

The store reopened to fanfare at 8 am. Friday with new renovations and repairs.

“The Palmer store has always held such a special place in our hearts, and we could not be more excited to reopen,” said Detwiler’s founder Henry Detwiler, Sr. “We can’t wait to give our customers our farm market experience and have fun creating a unique atmosphere where you can do your grocery shopping.”

Detwiler’s is a family-owned and operated grocery chain that started as a roadside produce stand. There are six locations between Palmetto and Venice. Detwiler’s is scheduled to open their new store in West Bradenton later this fall.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beau Christensen
Former Suncoast high school football player loses battle with cancer
Polk County deputies said 219 arrests were made.
School coach, Disney employees among those arrested in human trafficking sting
Gregory Bernard Williams
MCSO detectives want to speak to man in connection with 2001 cold case
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County.
GALLERY: A look back at Hurricane Ian one year later

Latest News

No-swim advisory issued for Siesta Key Beach and Casperson Beach
Healthcare
Florida Healthy Kids to provide relief to parents after Idalia
After hearing a lot of public comment from anglers and conservationists, The Florida Fish and...
FWC introduces online course for new fishing pier regulations
Solid Waste route changes to take effect Oct. 1