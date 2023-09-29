After Hurricane Ian caused damage, Detwiler’s reopens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One year after Hurricane Ian caused damage at Detwiler’s Farm Market, the Suncoast grocer has reopened its original store on Palmer Blvd.

The store reopened to fanfare at 8 am. Friday with new renovations and repairs.

“The Palmer store has always held such a special place in our hearts, and we could not be more excited to reopen,” said Detwiler’s founder Henry Detwiler, Sr. “We can’t wait to give our customers our farm market experience and have fun creating a unique atmosphere where you can do your grocery shopping.”

Detwiler’s is a family-owned and operated grocery chain that started as a roadside produce stand. There are six locations between Palmetto and Venice. Detwiler’s is scheduled to open their new store in West Bradenton later this fall.

