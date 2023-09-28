Advertise With Us
Volusia deputy strips down to bathing suit to save boogie boarders

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A Volusia County Deputy stripped down to her swimsuit after she noticed a pair of boogie boarders struggling near Daytona Beach.

Deputy Warner, with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, spotted the boogie boarders off Daytona Beach. Warner asked for help with the rescue. Thankfully, she was wearing her bathing suit under her uniform.

The deputy, a lifeguard and two others ran to help. Dashboard camera caught the entire incident.

No one was hurt.

