Ringling College to host annual golf fundraising tournament

WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ringling College of Art and Design is poised to host its 23rd annual golf fundraiser tournament on Monday, Nov. 6 at the Laurel Oak Country Club. Funds raised during the event will go toward student scholarships, which 90% of Ringling students qualify for and need. The tournament has raised over a million dollars across the last two decades to help with those scholarships.

The tournament check-in will begin at 7:30 in the morning on Nov. 6, while the event itself begins with a shotgun start at 8:30, wrapping up for lunch and awards at 1 that afternoon.

For more information, call 941-309-4118 or visit ringling.edu/golftournament/

