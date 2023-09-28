Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Residents want more done on Manasota Key Road

Manasota Key Road damaged by Hurricane Idalia
Manasota Key Road damaged by Hurricane Idalia(WWSB)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parts of Manasota Key Road are still crumbled on the beach, but Sarasota County is getting closer to reopening the road that had parts washed away during Hurricane Idalia.

The county recently announced a purchase order of $3.8 million to repair the road to it’s previous condition, but this isn’t good enough for some residents.

“It’s just so pointless to spend a bunch of money to rebuild it the exact same way it was when we all know it will wash away again,” says Nicole, who lives a few houses down from the part of the road that was destroyed.

She says rebuilding it back to its previous state and hoping it fairs better next time a storm comes is wishful thinking.

“This road is very fragile and I just think it is a waste of money to fix it this way,” she adds.

The county’s public works director Spencer Anderson acknowledges that the area’s long-term shoreline resiliency is something that needs to be addressed, but right now the focus is on getting the road back open to the public.

“All we can be reimbursed for with the federal and state hurricane emergency funds is to replace what was there before,” says Anderson.

This is now the third time in the last decade parts of the road have been damaged. The county had a consultant do a study in 2020 after damage from Hurricane Irma. The study ultimately recommended a no-build alternative, but also offered a few other options, including protecting 1,100 feet of the road with steel and concrete walls, which would cost approximately $2.7 million, and shifting a particularly vulnerable part of the road away from the beach, which would have cost approximately $1.9 million.

The county says the contractor has two weeks to get permits and design plans in place, and then the construction is expected to take another two weeks, before the road can ultimately be opened back up hopefully at the end of October.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Shae Burd has a once in a lifetime opportunity
Suncoast dad working to send talented daughter on once-in-a-lifetime trip
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Kevin Echevarria-Cruz
Missing endangered man found safe
Do you recognize these individuals?
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office seeking identity of suspects

Latest News

Lone shower develops offshore of Turtle beach Wednesday evening. This one captured by Cindy...
A chance for some rain through Sunday
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Victims of murder remembered
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Local fans cheer on the Bucs
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - September 15, 2023