No-swim advisory issued for Siesta Key Beach and Casperson Beach

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has issued a No Swim Advisory for the waters at Siesta Key Beach and Casperson Beach.

This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended.

DOH-Sarasota conducts saltwater beach water quality monitoring at all Sarasota County beaches once a week as part of Florida’s Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. The water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci), that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, and may indicate increased risk of human disease, infections, or rashes. The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

For more information, please contact DOH-Sarasota at 941-861-2900, or visit FloridaHealth.gov.

