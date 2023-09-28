MCSO detectives want to speak to man in connection with 2001 cold case

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s detectives want to speak to a man in connection with a 2001 cold case homicide.

Detectives are searching for 51-year-old Gregory Bernard Williams. They want to speak with him about the 2001 homicide investigation into the murder of 20-year-old Wajid Coleman.

Detectives have reason to believe Williams, who resides in Sun City, FL has additional knowledge about this 22-year-old cold case.

In the early hours July 23, 2001, Wajid Coleman left his home at 1302 29th Street East, Palmetto and was never seen alive again. One week later, Coleman was found lying in a wooded area in the 600 block of Magellan Drive in southern Manatee County. An autopsy found Coleman died from a gunshot wound to his head.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gregory Bernard Williams is urged to contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Darryl Davis at (941) 747-3011 Ext. 2535.

