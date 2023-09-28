Manatee County Commission approves contract of new administrator Charlie Bishop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the Manatee County Commission unanimously approved Charlie Bishop’s contract by a vote of 6-0. He has now officially been named the new Manatee County Administrator.

It’s a three-year contract, paying Bishop $220,000 a year and the use of a car.

Bishop was appointed on Sept. 12 as the new Manatee County Administrator. Previously, he had been the acting Administrator for Manatee County since August 2023 after serving as a Deputy County Administrator for two years.

He started with Manatee County as a Project Manager in 2001 and has been the Facilities Services Manager, Infrastructure Division Manager, Construction Services Division Manager and for almost 12 years, the Director of Property Management.

