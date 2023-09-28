Advertise With Us
Manatee County Commission approves contract of new administrator Charlie Bishop

Charlie Bishop named Acting Manatee County Administrator
Charlie Bishop named Acting Manatee County Administrator
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the Manatee County Commission unanimously approved Charlie Bishop’s contract by a vote of 6-0. He has now officially been named the new Manatee County Administrator.

It’s a three-year contract, paying Bishop $220,000 a year and the use of a car.

Bishop was appointed on Sept. 12 as the new Manatee County Administrator. Previously, he had been the acting Administrator for Manatee County since August 2023 after serving as a Deputy County Administrator for two years.

He started with Manatee County as a Project Manager in 2001 and has been the Facilities Services Manager, Infrastructure Division Manager, Construction Services Division Manager and for almost 12 years, the Director of Property Management.

