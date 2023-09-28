GALLERY: A look back at Hurricane Ian one year later

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian rocked Southwest Florida one year ago.

On Sept. 28, 2022, Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm, devastating Naples and Fort Myers. In South Sarasota County and Charlotte County, flooding caused multiple water rescues.

Though the outlook was at times grim and the situations devastating, the Suncoast rallied around one another as we often do.

While the ABC7 News Crew was locked down in the station and in several safe locations, viewers were our eyes and ears. Here are some of the photos sent to us by ABC7 fans from that time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.