Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Former Suncoast high school football player gone due to cancer

Beau Christensen
Beau Christensen(Joshua Smithers)
By James Hill
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local teen, Beau Christensen passed away this weekend after a two-year battle against brain cancer.

Jared Clark is the head football coach at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School. He shared his memories of Beau with ABC7′s James Hill, saying, “What I remember about Beau is a young man with a lot of confidence. He was a leader on our team, he was a captain on our team, I just remember it didn’t matter what happened. He always felt like he had a chance to be succeful about whatever it was.”

Meanwhile on the campus of Riverview High School the Rams Varsity Football Coach Joshua Smithers explained how Beau touched the lives of many family members, classmates and teammates.

“You could just tell in those pictures he was very prideful to be in there and to wear the maroon and white, and to be a part of the program and those are the kind of guys you want in a program. Those are the kind of guys you want to be around and coach and it’s a big loss for everybody,” Coach Smithers said.

Beau was a 2022 graduate of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School. He continued his academic career at the University of North Georgia Oconee Campus with future plans to attend the University of Georgia.

A Funeral Mass will be held to honor Beau at Incarnation Catholic Church located at 2929 Bee Ridge Road Sarasota, Florida 34239 on Friday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Shae Burd has a once in a lifetime opportunity
Suncoast dad working to send talented daughter on once-in-a-lifetime trip
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Kevin Echevarria-Cruz
Missing endangered man found safe
Do you recognize these individuals?
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office seeking identity of suspects

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Sanders, Judge leading the way for Bayshore Bruins resurgence
Athlete of the Week: Cardinal Mooney golfer Nicolas “Nico” Bencomo
Athlete of the Week: Cardinal Mooney golfer Nicolas ‘Nico’ Bencomo
Sanders, Judge leading the way for Bayshore Bruins resurgence
Sanders, Judge leading the way for Bayshore Bruins resurgence
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
From SEHS player to SEHS football coach