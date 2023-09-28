First Alert Weather: Three more good rain chance days before dry air moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deep tropical moisture and an approaching cold front will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow. The atmosphere is not set up for stronger storms, so severe weather is not in the forecast. However, some of the rain could produce pockets of heavier rains.

The front will slowly sink south and finally clear the state on Saturday. After that, some drier air will begin to filter in and lower the rain chances a bit each day through the weekend. By early next week the rain chance will be much lower.

The rain we received this week has so far been too little to impact the the drought we are in. The current running total starting the first of the year has us almost 20 inches below the normal in accumulated rainfall.

