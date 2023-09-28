Bradenton man arrested for video voyeurism; victims include juveniles

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have arrested a man accused of secretly capturing inappropriate videos and photos of family members and friends at multiple locations, including his home’s bathroom.

Thomas William Cauley, Jr., 37, of Bradenton, has been charged with video voyeurism.

Detectives began investigating Cauley on Sept. 22 after a relative reported locating the content in a Dropbox on an electronic device. It’s believed Cauley used a portable, streaming hidden camera to record victims, including juveniles, in the bathrooms of several locations including the homes of family and friends, and while vacationing.

A search warrant was executed at Cauley’s home and detectives seized electronic equipment that will be forensically analyzed to determine if there are additional victims in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.