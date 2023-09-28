Barancik Foundation presents 5 Sarasota County teachers with Ripple Effect Award

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Five Sarasota County educators were recently named 2023 Ripple Effect Teacher Award winners by Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and Sarasota County Schools.

Each award, which recognizes educators for their impact on their students, schools, and community, came with a $5,000 check for the teacher from Barancik Foundation.

The award is in honor of Margery Barancik, co-founder of the foundation that bears her name, who was a teacher and lifelong supporter of education.

Barancik Foundation presents the Ripple Effect Teacher Award to five educators twice a year, in September and May, to mark the respective birthdays of Margie and Chuck Barancik. The recipients of the fall 2023 Ripple Effect Teacher Award were:

Elizabeth Donofrio, Venice High School

Kim Hunt, Venice Elementary School

BJ Ivey, Sarasota High School

Marjie Smith, Sarasota Middle School

Robert Whipple, Triad Alternative School

