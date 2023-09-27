Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

SOUND OFF: Weigh in on the GOP Debate with local experts

(AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The second GOP Debate will happen this evening.

ABC7 is previewing the debate with local reps including Rod Thomson, spokesperson for the Sarasota County Republican Party and Daniel Kuether of the Sarasota County Democratic Party will be on ABC7 News at 4.

Join our political panel by sending us questions that you have about tonight’s event. Email your questions to news@mysuncoast.com or join the conversation on the ABC7 Facebook. page.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Echevarria-Cruz
Missing endangered man found safe
Shae Burd has a once in a lifetime opportunity
Suncoast dad working to send talented daughter on once-in-a-lifetime trip
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’

Latest News

Flushings of the Suncoast
Discovering the Flushings of the Suncoast
Some storms may produce heavy downpours
First Alert Weather: Rain chances will remain high today
Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County
Sarasota County Commissioners restore some non-profit funding
Kevin Echevarria-Cruz
Missing endangered man found safe