Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Jury finds Riverview father guilty of killing his teenage daughter

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WWSB) - A jury found Nahshon Shannon guilty of third-degree felony murder and child abuse following a nearly two-week long trial for the brutal 2017 murder of his own daughter.

Witnesses testified that Shannon picked up his daughter from her mother’s residence on July 1, 2017, before her body was found in the Triple Creek Nature Preserve days later in a shallow grave. Investigators found critical evidence that tied Shannon to the crime. Tire impressions found near the body match the tires on the defendant’s vehicle. In addition, the type of bag and tape used to dispose of the victim’s body matches the tape and bag collected from the defendant’s car.

A soil expert also testified that the chemical makeup of the soil at the victim’s burial site was a match to soil found in the defendant’s car. Investigators also located a screw near the body that matched a shovel that was found in the defendant’s home, which also had a missing screw. When officers questioned Shannon and collected his cell phone for evidence, he remotely wiped the phone before investigators could examine it.

Shannon faces up to 20 years in prison for the crime. A judge will sentence him in November, at which point family members will be able to provide victim impact statements to the court.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shae Burd has a once in a lifetime opportunity
Suncoast dad working to send talented daughter on once-in-a-lifetime trip
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Kevin Echevarria-Cruz
Missing endangered man found safe
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’

Latest News

Shae Burd has a once in a lifetime opportunity
UPDATE: Suncoast dad working to send talented daughter on once-in-a-lifetime trip meets fundraising goal
Aldo Manuel Garcia Fernandez
Sarasota man arrested for lewd or lascivious battery
CCSO's new K9 Zoe
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office introduces new bloodhound, K9 Zoe
FL everglades
Florida Conservation Group looks to preserve 4 million acres