Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Florida to seek death penalty against man accused of murdering Lyft driver

Matthew Flores
Matthew Flores(Rutherford County District Attorney Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a Florida man accused of murdering a Lyft driver whose car he allegedly stole in an attempt to escape another killing.

Okeechobee County prosecutors recently filed a court notice saying they will seek a death sentence against Mathew Flores, who is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery for the Jan. 30 slaying of 74-year-old Gary Levin. They cited several aggravating circumstances, including that the killing happened while the suspect was fleeing another felony — a robbery — and that it was done in a “cold, calculated and premeditated manner.”

Flores, 36, was indicted earlier this month for Levin’s shooting death. Flores, who is jailed without bond, is set to be arraigned next week in Okeechobee County. No attorney is listed for him in the Levin case in court records.

Flores has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting Jose Carlos Martinez, 43, on Jan. 24 in Hardee County in central Florida.

Investigators say that after killing Martinez, Flores stole several cars to make his way to Palm Beach County, where he had a friend order him a ride using the Lyft phone app. Officials said that person is not facing charges, as they were unaware that Flores was wanted.

Levin accepted the Lyft request and picked Flores up.

Flores shot Levin inside his 2022 Kia Stinger and then dumped his body near Lake Okeechobee, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. Three days later, Flores was arrested in North Carolina after police say he led them on a high-speed chase in Levin’s car.

Investigators found Levin’s body five days after the slaying when they retraced his ride with Flores.

Flores was released from a Florida prison in 2017 after serving a year for auto theft, grand theft and illegal possession of a firearm.

Levin’s family declined to comment on the prosecutor’s decision. His daughter-in-law is an Associated Press reporter.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shae Burd has a once in a lifetime opportunity
Suncoast dad working to send talented daughter on once-in-a-lifetime trip
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Kevin Echevarria-Cruz
Missing endangered man found safe
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’

Latest News

Do you recognize these individuals?
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office seeking identity of suspects
ABC7 News @10
Top Clicks - 9/27/2023
SOUND OFF: Weigh in on the GOP Debate with local experts
Flushings of the Suncoast
Discovering the Flushings of the Suncoast