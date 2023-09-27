Florida Conservation Group looks to preserve 4 million acres

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For months one Myakka non-profit has been working quietly to create a land preservation initiative. Its now ready to take action.

The Florida Conservation Group, partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is working to preserve 4 million acres-- spanning across 12 southern Florida counties.

If approved, the non-profit would work with the USFWS to place easements on several thousand privately owned properties.

Julie Morris director of the non profit says now is the time to protect this incredible piece of land we call home.

Morris said, “Southwest and south central Florida is very rich in biodiversity. Its one of those areas that rich in biodiversity but is also under very intensive threat.”

Morris says the public choose to be a part of the initiative in select areas. Click here to learn more about the plans.

