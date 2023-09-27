Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Rain chances will remain high today

Some storms may produce heavy downpours
Some storms may produce heavy downpours(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture will remain concentrated in the atmosphere again today. This will keep the air primed to produce showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The addition of atmospheric lift due to the trough which lingers on the east coast of the southern states and a little daytime heating will bring an 80% to 90% chance for rain. Because of the amount of moisture in the air, the rain could be heavy at times and lead to ponding of water on roads. This will be especially true of the late afternoon and evening storms which will take full advantage of the heat of the day.

Once the sunsets and the heating ends we will watch the storms come to an end and the skies slowly clear. As the trough of low pressure in the Gulf is pushed west by high-pressure building in from the east, our winds will continue with a southeast-to-east flow. Winds will be lighter today and storm motion slower. Again today, storms could produce heavy amounts of rain. While most of the rain will likely fall east of the interstate, there will be additional rain today near the coast as well.

This pattern will likely continue with rain and added cloud cover for several more days. By the time the weekend approaches, some slightly drier air will move in and reduce our rain chances. The next work week will feature weather more typical of early October.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Echevarria-Cruz
Missing endangered man found safe
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
Sarasota County Commissioners cut funding to nearly a dozen non-profits
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb

Latest News

Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County
Sarasota County Commissioners restore some non-profit funding
Kevin Echevarria-Cruz
Missing endangered man found safe
Storm cloud rising on Tuesday as seen from Parrish Florida by Jerry Graham
Moisture to stick around through Saturday
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - September 24, 2023