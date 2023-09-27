Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office introduces new bloodhound, K9 Zoe

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At the September new hire and awards ceremony on Wednesday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office introduced the only four-legged new hire – a bloodhound named Zoe.

Through a grant, CCSO adopted Zoe on Sept. 18, pairing her with Cpl. Steven Sella and her new K9 brother, Scar.

Zoe will be carrying on the legacy of her predecessor, K9 Copper, who passed away unexpectedly in August.

“You can’t replace Copper,” said Sella. “He was such a huge part of this agency, this community and my life personally. Zoe is wonderful and I see her doing great things, just as he did, and building her own reputation among our community.”

Zoe and Cpl. Sella will be the primary responders for lost or missing loved ones with a tendency to wander. Utilizing the DNA scent kits, the duo will be able to track the person from a clean scent article kept at their home.

“We recognize the unique ability of a bloodhound and what that means to the people of this community. I am grateful that we are able to continue providing this service, and I know that Zoe will win the hearts of Charlotte County just as quickly as Copper did. She’s a special girl, and I expect her and Cpl. Sella to be leading the way in reuniting missing loved ones with their families very quickly,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.