Tropical moisture keeps rain in the forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The flow will continue out of the southeast to south over the next several days. This will bring in some additional moisture and this in combination of an upper level low we can expect to see a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and this will carry on through Friday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times especially inland. The rain chance will stay elevated through Saturday.

Look for some sunshine to start the day on Tuesday with increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. There is a 70% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the mid afternoon through the early evening. Winds will be out of the SE to S. at 5-10 mph. The humidity will be high making the feels like temperatures approach 100 degrees by the early afternoon.

Wednesday we will continue to see variable cloudiness with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms once again as the tropical moisture sticks around. Some of the storms could be heavy at times. Now we could really use the rain as we are nearly 20″ below average at this time. So far this year we have only had 22.13″ of rainfall. We may cut into this deficit this week with storms forecast everyday this week.

This moisture plume may thin out on Sunday and we will see our rain chances go down a bit to 40%. Temperatures will stay near 90 each day with lows in the low to mid 70s.

In the tropics we continue to see a lot of activity out in the Atlantic. Tropical storm Phillipe continues to move off to the west. It is expected to turn move toward the NW after a few days and stay away from the Caribbean. However there is still a lot of uncertainty with the day 4 and 5 forecast. It is not expected to be a very strong storm so could stay on a more westerly course.

There is another disturbance to the east of Phillipe which is showing signs of development. The chances of it becoming the next named storm is at 90%. The next name up on the list is Rina. It has been a very busy season thus far with 16 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 3 major storms with winds greater than 110 mph. With over 2 months to go before the season officially comes to an end we could run out of regular season names. If that would happen the National Hurricane Center has an auxiliary or supplemental list if we run through all the 2023 list.

In years past if we ran out of names the National Hurricane Center would use the Greek Alphabet but that has since been discontinued. Hopefully we will not need to use the supplemental list this season.

