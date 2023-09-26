Advertise With Us
Suncoast dad working to send talented daughter on once-in-a-lifetime trip

Shae Burd has a once in a lifetime opportunity
(GoFundMe)
By Brigham Harris
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Shae Burd has always had a beautiful voice and her talents have opened up a lot of doors for her, including a potential trip to Italy.

The Riverview High School choir student has a once in a lifetime opportunity to show her talent on some of the world’s more historic stages. Her father, Geoffrey Burd is doing everything in his power to make that happen. He’s a single father who raises four children and works two jobs to keep food on the table for his kids.

He knows how badly Shae wants this.

“When she first heard about it… her eyes lit up,” Geoffrey told ABC7′s Brigham Harris.

Finding a way to afford the several thousand dollars it would cost to send his daughter on the trip… has become a difficulty. After a workplace accident this summer, Burd says finances have been a struggle.

“It was early July and I was hit by a drunk driver. I had to get an artificial disk replacement.”

Steadfast on providing experiences for his children, Burd reached out to the community, who’ve brought forth a few hundred dollars in donations.

Shae is always grateful for what her father does for her.

“He’s my super hero,” she tells ABC7.

If the trip of a lifetime pays off for the young singer she hopes to be able to return the favor ... once her career as a musician takes off.

“I’m gonna buy my dad a house and make sure he doesn’t have to work another day in his life if he doesn’t want to,” Shae explains.

The Burds have a GoFundMe with a goal of $3,800 to send Shae on the trip. Her dad says the fact that any community members have already donated anything touches his heart.

