State College of Florida President Probstfeld announces 2024 retirement

President Carol F. Probstfeld
President Carol F. Probstfeld(State College of Florida)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota President Carol F. Probstfeld has announced she will retire July 1, 2024, the end of the current academic year.

Named SCF’s sixth president in 2012, Probstfeld’s retirement from the presidency will cap 27 years of administrative leadership in higher education including 11 years as SCF president, 10 years as SCF vice president of finance and administration and six years at other educational institutions.

Probstfeld announced her intention to retire in a personal statement at the Sept. 26 meeting of the SCF district board of trustees.

“Doing the right thing for students has been my motivating factor, and knowing that I am where I can make a positive impact on students’ lives is what I love most about my job,” Probstfeld said.

Probstfeld assured SCF trustees that she will remain committed to and focused on her responsibilities as president, and she promised, “I always will be an ardent champion and advocate for State College of Florida.”

The board will decide at a future meeting on a process for selecting the next president.

President Probstfeld’s announcement and SCF’s “10-Year Look Back” strategic plan review can be accessed via the President’s page at SCF.edu.

