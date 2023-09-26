Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office participates in High Visibility Enforcement initiative

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced that the agency again received funding for a High Visibility Enforcement initiative for pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Sarasota County ranks in the top 25 counties in Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists. To protect the safety of vulnerable road users, the sheriff’s office will conduct HVE details to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.

Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education; however, violations may result in warnings or citations.

These details will occur from Oct. 2 through May 10 focusing on predetermined locations based on statistical crash data. These areas include:

Tamiami Trail South from East Seminole Drive to Sunset Beach Drive

Clark Road from Rockefeller Avenue to Brooklyn Avenue

Tamiami Trail South from Alligator Road to Seaboard Avenue

Bee Ridge Road from Village Green Drive to Maceachen Boulevard

Bee Ridge Road from Sawyer Road to Asbury Place

Drivers are encouraged to always obey speed limits, never drive impaired and watch out for pedestrians and bicyclists. Bicyclists should obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights at night. Pedestrians are asked to cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals and make sure they are visible to drivers when walking at night.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.