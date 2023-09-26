Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office participates in High Visibility Enforcement initiative

High Visibility Enforcement Award
High Visibility Enforcement Award
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced that the agency again received funding for a High Visibility Enforcement initiative for pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Sarasota County ranks in the top 25 counties in Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists. To protect the safety of vulnerable road users, the sheriff’s office will conduct HVE details to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.

Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education; however, violations may result in warnings or citations.

These details will occur from Oct. 2 through May 10 focusing on predetermined locations based on statistical crash data. These areas include:

  • Tamiami Trail South from East Seminole Drive to Sunset Beach Drive
  • Clark Road from Rockefeller Avenue to Brooklyn Avenue
  • Tamiami Trail South from Alligator Road to Seaboard Avenue
  • Bee Ridge Road from Village Green Drive to Maceachen Boulevard
  • Bee Ridge Road from Sawyer Road to Asbury Place

Drivers are encouraged to always obey speed limits, never drive impaired and watch out for pedestrians and bicyclists. Bicyclists should obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights at night. Pedestrians are asked to cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals and make sure they are visible to drivers when walking at night.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disturbance in the Gulf
New Disturbance in the Gulf
Stock image.
Pinellas County officials identify woman killed by alligator
Early morning shooting investigation in Bradenton
Bradenton Police investigating after two injured in shooting
Good chances for rain each day this week
First Alert Weather: The Suncoast rain machine is shifting into gear
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears

Latest News

Bay Runner ridership tops 250,000 passengers
Bay Runner trolley reaches milestone, carrying 250,000 passengers since its launch
Shae Burd has a once in a lifetime opportunity
Suncoast dad working to send talented daughter on once-in-a-lifetime trip
Manasota Key Road damaged by Hurricane Idalia
Crews working to repair Manasota Key Road after Idalia damage
Athlete of the Week: Cardinal Mooney golfer Nicolas “Nico” Bencomo
Athlete of the Week: Cardinal Mooney golfer Nicolas ‘Nico’ Bencomo