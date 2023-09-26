Sarasota County Commissioners cut funding to nearly a dozen non-profits

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At a Sarasota County Commission meeting on Sept. 12, commissioners moved to remove funding from nearly a dozen non-profits in the county. Some of those non-profits include the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota and the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota.

ELC’s Director of Outreach, Ana McClendon, said they received $510,000 from the county for the last 20 years with an exact match from the state. McClendon said that is over $1 million in funding they will no longer receive which directly impacts what families can now receive help.

“We have a hard line that we can no longer help families over a certain income threshold and that equates to, right now its showing about 250 children. That’s 250 children now and that’s hundreds of students in the future,” said McClendon.

For The Renaissance Preschool in Sarasota, they will also face challenges from the defunding of the ELC. Sara Snow, the director of the preschool, said when the school moved from Main St. to 10th St., they signed a contract with the ELC. Snow said 90% of the students enrolled are ELC students.

“Those families that kind of sit right on the edge. You know, they don’t make too little where they get all these resources, but they don’t make too much to be able to afford childcare, the increasing utilities, grocery bills, gas,” said Snow.

Snow said she knows the struggle these families are going through from being a teen mom raising her daughter. Snow explained the impacts will go far beyond just the 250 children.

“It’s going to affect our programs because without those 200 children coming to our jobs every day, I don’t need all the workers here. So, it’s not just those 200 families it is going to be employers losing employees,” said Snow.

McClendon said she’s confused why the board made the decision. She said the ELC has jumped through every hoop and passed everything needed.

Sarasota County Commissioners will have a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. There is expected to be conversation on the defunding.

The Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota also commented on the defunding in the following statement:

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties have collaborated for many years as a trusted contract partner under the auspices of Contracted Human Services. We have continuously met and exceeded the delivery measurables set by Sarasota County and ranked #1 in youth education and #6 in teen programs under the Positive Youth Development category, out of over 50 exceptional contract providers last year.

These essential services are part of a larger system of care that has been designed by the county to provide services for people who need them most. For elementary-aged youth, our model ensures a safe place to come after school and in the summers with programs focused on literacy, and health/wellness. Our award-winning teen programs focus on leadership training, workforce development, and college and career preparation.

The lack of reimbursement for these critical services is an unfortunate outcome. One that we hope will be reconsidered.”

