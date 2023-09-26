Next steps coming for the future of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is described by some as a cultural landmark, and has created lifelong passions for people in the world of performing arts.

“I would always get to go to the Van Wezel to see a show for my birthday,” says Sarasota native and current artistic director at Sarasota Players Community Theater Steven H. Butler.

He has been going to shows at the iconic hall since he was 12.

“That can be very inspiring for young people and young artists,” says Butler.

The future of the hall is up in the air though. The city selected an architect earlier in the year to design a new hall by the bay.

Sarasota City Manager Marlon Brown says this doesn’t necessarily mean the Van Wezel’s days are numbered though.

“It’s not my intent as city manager to demolish it, but to see how we can use it in the future for continuing performances,” Brown says.

He hopes the city commissioners are able to find a path forward that allows for the Van Wezel to still have a presence along the bay for local performances, but also make way for bigger and better.

“With a new performing arts hall with more seating and the ability to accommodate larger performances, we would now be in the 2nd and 3rd year consideration for those types of Broadway performances,” says Brown.

He says currently Sarasota has to wait five to ten years to see some of the bigger shows, but a new hall would allow Sarasota to be more competitive in the world of performing arts.

This is something Van Wezel’s executive director Mary Bensel agrees with, writing in a statement to ABC7, “Sarasota is the cultural hub of Southwest Florida, and we need to remain competitive in all areas, be them number of seats, technical requirements, and hospitality for the audience, artists and staff, to accommodate the latest touring productions.”

Tomorrow (Sept. 27), a special committee looking at the best way to repurpose the facility will get a tour of the building at 2 p.m., helping shape any future recommendations they make. This tour is also open to the public.

