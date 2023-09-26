Advertise With Us
New survey asking for public’s assistance in shaping Manatee County’s future

To apply, you can visit the Manatee County website.
To apply, you can visit the Manatee County website.(Manatee County Government)
By Brigham Harris
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government is asking for the public’s assistance on deciding the future of the county.

A survey was posted on the county’s X page directing residents to empty spaces where they can write what they want to see happen in the next 20 years in Manatee County.

Bill Logan, spokesperson for Manatee County says, “This comprehensive plan covers everything people are hoping for the next 20 years.”

You can find the survey by clicking here.

