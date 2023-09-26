Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Missing endangered man found safe

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: George Bailey has been found safe. Thank you for getting the word out.

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered individual.

Deputies need help locating 58-year-old George Bailey, who was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Monday, in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue Circle East, Palmetto.

George made comments about harming himself before driving away in a 2018 Chevy Equinox with FL tag #CE4509.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disturbance in the Gulf
New Disturbance in the Gulf
Good chances for rain each day this week
First Alert Weather: The Suncoast rain machine is shifting into gear
Early morning shooting investigation in Bradenton
Bradenton Police investigating after two injured in shooting
Stock image.
Pinellas County officials identify woman killed by alligator
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears

Latest News

Our Brendan Mackey caught this video while he was out and about.
Shark goes for swim in Manatee River
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Sarasota County cuts funding to nonprofits
8 injured when JetBlue flight from Ecuador hits severe turbulence as it approaches Fort Lauderdale
Law enforcement officials walk the site of a weekend fatal train collision, Monday, Sept. 25,...
Fatal Plant City train crash highlights dangers of private, unguarded crossings